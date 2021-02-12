Motown

The DETROIT opening for a Dir./FM Programming for CUMULUS MEDIA has now been officially posted in the wake of LANCE TIDWELL’s departure earlier this week (NET NEWS 2/9). The job entails overseeing Country WDRQ (NEW COUNTRY 93.1 FM) and Hot AC WDVD.

According to the job description, “These highly competitive, highly active radio stations require a programmer with a proven track record of helping creative live talent excel, growing a robust social media network, working beside a motivated sales team to enhance revenue and paying attention to the day-to-day details, large and small.” Get more information about the gig and apply here.

