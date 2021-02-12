Acquired By Libsyn

LIBERATED SYNDICATION INC. (LIBSYN) has acquired AUXBUS, a web-based podcast creation platform, with the price undisclosed. AUXBUS will be operated as an independent entity within LIBSYN, with AUXBUS Chief Engineer RYAN DUVAL leading LIBSYN's new Creation product line and AUXBUS Founder DAN RADIN retained for transitional and strategic consulting services to LIBSYN.

LIBSYN Pres./COO LAURIE SIMS said, “Podcasting has undergone dramatic acceleration of new-show formation over the last 12 months, as the creator economy matures and content creators seek durable means of connecting with their audiences. The addition of AUXBUS is beneficial to LIBSYN’s platform as a one-stop shop for podcasters from veteran professionals to first-timers seeking assistance and guidance on making their initial show a success.”

