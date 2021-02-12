PODSIGHTS, which offers podcast attribution services, has acquired the podcast link-sharing platform POD.LINK for an undisclosed price.

POD.LINK Founder NATHAN GATHRIGHT has joined PODSIGHTS and the platform has been rebuilt with the former POD.LINK premium version now free, with users able to customize their pages with their brand colors for free. Also added is the ability to search using THE PODCAST INDEX rather than APPLE PODCASTS, and the ability to add users' own GOOGLE Analytics IDs with IP anonymization; the PODSIGHTS pixel will not be included as a default but will be added for users who sign up for PODSIGHTS.

