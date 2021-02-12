Sold

OL TIMEY BROADCASTING, LLC (MEDIA ONE GROUP) is selling Classic Country KRRD-A-K291CK (RED DIRT 106.1)/FAYETTEVILLE, AR to KTV MEDIA, LLC for $300,000.

In other filings with the FCC, SANACION DE FAMILIA is assigning low power FM KZLD-LP/HOUSTON to IGLESIA FE Y AMOR DE DIOS INC. for $21,000 (value of physical equipment and facilities).

PEACE AND JUSTICE CENTER is assigning low power WOMM-LP/BURLINGTON, VT to THE BIG HEAVY WORLD FOUNDATION, INC.



And FIRST STATE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. has applied for an STA to operate News-Talk WPTF-A/RALEIGH, NC at reduced power with its daytime nondirectional antenna due to transmitter problems.

