Sold

VERNON R. BALDWIN, INC. is selling Contemporary Christian WNLT (K-LOVE)/DELHI HILLS-CINCINNATI, OH; WKLN (K-LOVE)/WILMINGTON, OH; and WVRB/WILMORE-LEXINGTON, KY to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $7.107 million.

In other filings with the FCC, OL TIMEY BROADCASTING, LLC (MEDIA ONE GROUP) is selling Classic Country KRRD-A-K291CK (RED DIRT 106.1)/FAYETTEVILLE, AR to KTV MEDIA, LLC for $300,000.

JOY CHRISTIAN COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is selling Religion KELE-A and Classic Gospel KELE-F/MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO to DOCKINS COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $160,000. JOY is also selling Classic Gospel KOZX/CABOOL, MO to DOCKINS for $57,500. JOY bought the three stations from OZARK MEDIA in 2019 for $170,000.

SANACION DE FAMILIA is assigning low power FM KZLD-LP/HOUSTON to IGLESIA FE Y AMOR DE DIOS INC. for $21,000 (value of physical equipment and facilities).

PEACE AND JUSTICE CENTER is assigning low power WOMM-LP/BURLINGTON, VT to THE BIG HEAVY WORLD FOUNDATION, INC.

And FIRST STATE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. has applied for an STA to operate News-Talk WPTF-A/RALEIGH, NC at reduced power with its daytime nondirectional antenna due to transmitter problems.

