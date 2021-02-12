-
Spanish Broadcasting System Prices $310 Million Note Offering
February 12, 2021 at 5:27 AM (PT)
SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. has priced its offering of $310 million in senior secured notes due 2026 (NET NEWS 2/5). The notes carry a 9.75% per annum interest rate.
SBS will use the net proceeds plus cash on hand to repay its 12.5% senior secured notes due 2017 and repurchase and/or redeem its outstanding 10 3/4% Series B cumulative exchangeable redeemable preferred stock, plus fees and expenses.