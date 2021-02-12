-
Judge Rules For Britney Spears In Conservatorship Case
February 12, 2021 at 5:28 AM (PT)
BRITNEY SPEARS’ ongoing battle to remove her father’s conservatorship over her estate continued THURSDAY as a judge denied her father's objections to how her conservatorship will be delegated.
NBC reports, "SPEARS filed a petition with the court last year to remove her father and to place a financial institution as the sole conservator over her estate. Her attorney, SAMUEL D. INGHAM III, argued last year that the singer was afraid of JAMES 'JAMIE' SPEARS and would rather a professional financial institution take over her estate."
L.A. Superior Court Judge BRENDA PENNY ruled last year to deny SPEARS' petition last year, instead appointing BESSEMER TRUST as a co-conservator along with JAMES SPEARS.