Debuts March 8th

BBC WORLD SERVICE, IHEARTMEDIA, and AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA have co-produced a new podcast looking at the human mind and why people do what they do. "DEEPLY HUMAN" is hosted by musician/writer DESSA and will debut MARCH 8th via the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK.

“It's funny how much of your own mind is stowed away in a backroom; so many of our behaviors are driven by forces we can't feel,” said DESSA. “On this show, I engage with brilliant people across all sorts of disciplines, traipsing around the dimly-lit subbasement of human nature -- the parts not listed on the guided tour. People are endlessly fascinating : our accents, our ticks, the way we style our hair and spend our money -- and the perspectives I've gained on this show help me understand them just a little bit better.”



“I’m very excited to be collaborating with APM, iHEART and, of course, DESSA,” said BBC WORLD SERVICE Sr. Commissioning Editor STEVE TITHERINGTON. “She and the team have created a complex, engaging and frankly startling programs which we can’t wait to share.”



“We couldn’t be more excited to launch this podcast with BBC WORLD SERVICE and AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK COO WILL PEARSON. “Partnering with two of the world’s best storytelling organizations to bring such a fascinating podcast to fruition has been an incredible experience.”

