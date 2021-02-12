Home Of The Cubs

ENTERCOM Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO will continue as flagship for CHICAGO CUBS baseball under an extension of ENTERCOM's deal with the team, which has aired on THE SCORE since 2016 and will also stream on RADIO.COM geotargeted to the CHICAGO market. ENTERCOM also manages the CUBS RADIO NETWORK with 30 affiliates. PAT HUGHES and RON COOMER will be back to call the games, with ZACH ZAIDMAN handling pregame and postgame hosting duties.

“I am beyond thrilled to be extending our partnership with the CUBS organization, establishing 670 THE SCORE as home of CUBS Baseball for years to come,” said ENTERCOM CHICAGO Regional Pres./Market Mgr. RACHEL WILLIAMSON. “We have never been more excited for baseball season and for PAT HUGHES and RON COOMER to bring the sights and sounds of WRIGLEY FIELD to life for CHICAGOLAND listeners, who can hear all of the action on their radio and, for the first time, for free on the RADIO.COM mobile app and via home smart speakers.”

“ENTERCOM and 670 THE SCORE have been tremendous partners over the past [five] seasons and we look forward to our partnership continuing for years to come,” said CUBS Pres./Business Operations CRANE KENNEY. “THE SCORE has produced some of the most memorable moments in CUBS history and perhaps more than in any other year, we look forward to soon hearing the familiar voices of PAT HUGHES and RON COOMER calling CUBS games on THE SCORE.”

