MARK KAYE is stepping away from "THE BIG APE MORNING MESS" morning show on COX MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WAPE/JACKSONVILLE to concentrate full-time on his talk show on sister News-Talk WOKV-F. KAYE, who has hosted mornings on WAPE since 2007 and added the talk show on WOKV in 2017, will wrap things up on WAPE next FRIDAY (2/19), with co-host MEGHAN LANE continuing while a new co-host is sought.



“I am so grateful to have had so many incredible opportunities at one amazing company”, said KAYE. “Now, as I say goodbye to mornings on WAPE to concentrate full-time on WOKV, I can honestly say that I have enjoyed every single minute of the last 15 years.”



VP/GM KATIE REID said, “MARK’s impactful presence was truly felt during his time on WAPE. We are so looking forward to his continuing success on WOKV and bringing the same energy that the JACKSONVILLE community got to know and love into this next chapter of his career.”



VP/Audience and Content TIM CLARKE added, “MARK is one of the most creative and ambitious people I know and his continuous evolution as a media personality is truly impressive. I truly believe that the 'MARK KAYE SHOW' represents the future of the spoken word format - entertaining and informative with an aesthetic that resonates and appeals to all generations. This represents CMG’s continued investment in creating new and innovative content to serve our audiences and communities.”

