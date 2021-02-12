Beck (Photo: LinkedIn)

Former EMMIS/ST. LOUIS SVP JOHN BECK has been named Market President at the crosstown iHEARTMEDIA/ST. LOUIS cluster. Former Region President DERRICK MARTIN exited late last year in a company-wide layoff.

"JOHN is one of the most respected leaders in ST. LOUIS," said iHEARTMEDIA Markets Group President TONY COLES, to whom BECK will report. "His track record of success, reputation for building a winning culture, and his deep roots in both the media and advertising communities are only a few of the many reasons we are thrilled to have JOHN leading our team."

“I am thrilled to be working at iHEARTMEDIA in the town I love,” said BECK, who has been consulting and is a partner in STONE CANYON MEDIA, owner of a radio cluster in FLAGSTAFF, AZ, since exiting EMMIS after that company's departure from the ST. LOUIS market. “I look forward to working with the local staff and leadership, several of whom I already know. iHEARTMEDIA is an amazing company and I can’t wait to tell the story and find ways to use our stations to build and promote this awesome city and region that we call home.”

The iHEARTMEDIA/ST. LOUIS cluster includes Classic Hits KLOU, Country KSD (93.7 THE BULL), Top 40 KSLZ (Z107.7), R&B KMJM (MAJIC 104.9), Hip Hop KATZ-F (100.3 THE BEAT), Gospel KATZ-A (HALLELUJAH 1600) and News KATZ-HD2-W279AQ (BIN 103.7).

