Ready To Cover

In the event DONALD TRUMP is convicted after his impeachment trial, BLOOMBERG RADIO NETWORK is standing by ready to produce special programming this weekend.

Anchors NATHAN HAGER and AMY MORRIS will anchor special coverage with KEVIN CIRILLI reporting from WASHINGTON if the SENATE vote happens over the weekend. Affiliates will also be offered two-ways with BLOOMBERG's WASHINGTON reporters.

More information will be available from KEY NETWORKS CRO DENNIS GREEN at (844) KEY-NETS or dennis@keynetworks.com.

« see more Net News