Starting FEBRUARY 15th MIKE RYAN will be the Afternoon host (2-7p, ET) and Music Director at BAHAKEL COMMUNICATIONS WDOD (HITS 96)/CHATTANOOGA. RYAN comes to the Scenic City from the ALBANY, NY area where he held a variety of positions as well as handling part-time weekend airshifts in BOSTON. He takes over for station veteran JASON WALKER who is pursuing a number of entrepreneurial efforts but remains with the station for swing and special projects.

“We look forward to having MIKE on the Hits team as we remain committed to be a live, local, connected part of this outstanding city. It’s also exciting to know that JASON WALKER will continue to be a champion for our brand," said WDOD Station Manager/Director of Programming DANNY HOWARD.

WDOD VP/GM BERNE BARKER added, “We encourage our listeners to give MIKE a warm CHATTANOOGA welcome as he becomes a part of our area.”

