Brawner

COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM (CMHOFM) SVP SHARON BRAWNER has revealed she is stepping down from her current position and will transition into a consulting role. BRAWNER joined the CMHOF in 2001 as Dir./New Business Development and spent the next 20 years in various roles, ultimately claiming the SVP position.

“SHARON has been with the museum through some of our toughest and best times, and throughout her two decades with us her passion for the institution, its mission and its people has never wavered,” said CMHOFM CEO KYLE YOUNG. “Her contributions to the museum have been crucial and many, and we thank her for her hard work, dedication and leadership. We’re fortunate that she has agreed to stay connected with us in a consulting role.”

“The museum is like a second home to me and will always hold a special place in my heart,” said BRAWNER. “I’m stepping away knowing my work has helped to elevate and preserve the life stories, songs and traditions of Country music. Fortunately, the sales and marketing leaders we have in place at the museum are a talented and dedicated team that will continue to do big things. I look forward to my next chapter, and the next one for the museum as well.”

« see more Net News