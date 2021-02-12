Watson

The LOS ANGELES DODGERS have added SPECTRUM SPORTSNET Reporter/Host KIRSTEN WATSON to their television and radio broadcast team as a reporter and host. WATSON, who also serves as a producer for the NFL and has been hosting LAKERS and SPARKS shows on SPECTRUM SPORTSNET, will contribute to pre-game and post-game coverage on iHEARTMEDIA/DODGERS Sports KLAC-A (AM 570 LA SPORTS)/LOS ANGELES and game broadcasts, studio shows, and pre-game and post-game shows on SPORTSNETLA.



“I am excited to continue my passion as a storyteller with the LOS ANGELES DODGERS,” said WATSON. “To have the opportunity to be a member of and represent one of the most iconic sports franchises is an honor.”



“We feel that our broadcast is one of the best in sports and know that KIRSTEN can help make it even stronger,” said DODGERS EVP/CMO LON ROSEN. “We’re excited for DODGER fans to get to know her.”

