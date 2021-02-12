Ryan

Radio color analyst TIM RYAN has reached agreement on an extension of his contract with the NFL's SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS, taking him through the 2025 season alongside play-by-play voice GREG PAPA on the NINERS' radio network, headed by CUMULUS Sports KNBR-A-F and Classic Rock KSAN (107.7 THE BONE)/SAN FRANCISCO. RYAN, a former defensive tackle for USC and the CHICAGO BEARS, joined the NINERS in 2014; he previously served as an analyst on FOX and WESTWOOD ONE NFL coverage and a host on SIRIUSXM NFL RADIO.

“Having heard and seen the tremendous chemistry between TIM and GREG through two very different seasons, we are thrilled to keep the partnership together for the benefit of The Faithful,” said 49ERS President AL GUIDO. “In just a short time together, they have already teamed up for a plethora of memorable calls as the team marched to a SUPER BOWL appearance in year one. This past season, their professionalism and passion for 49ERS football shined through as the team navigated a most trying season. Despite having to broadcast every road game of 2020 from the LEVI’S STADIUM broadcast booth, the quality of their work never wavered. We are privileged to have one of the strongest team broadcasts in all of sports and made it a priority to keep GREG and TIM together for a very long time.”

