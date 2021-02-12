Actions

Two more licensees have been cited by the FCC for failing to upload all political advertising records to their online public files. MAQUOKETA BROADCASTING COMPANY (KMAQ-A and KMAQ-F/MAQUOKETA, IA) and TRENDING MEDIA, INC.(KFJB-A and KXIA/MARSHALLTOWN, IA) agreed to Consent Decrees settling the matter by requiring adherence to compliance plans but not assessing fines.

In addition, the Commission proposed a $1,500 fine against IGLESIA SINAI PENTECOSTES, INC. for a late license renewal application for low power FM WLDC-LP, GOSHEN, IN.

« see more Net News