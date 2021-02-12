-
FCC Cites Two Licensees For Political File Violations, Proposes Fine Against LPFM For Late License Renewal Application
Two more licensees have been cited by the FCC for failing to upload all political advertising records to their online public files. MAQUOKETA BROADCASTING COMPANY (KMAQ-A and KMAQ-F/MAQUOKETA, IA) and TRENDING MEDIA, INC.(KFJB-A and KXIA/MARSHALLTOWN, IA) agreed to Consent Decrees settling the matter by requiring adherence to compliance plans but not assessing fines.
In addition, the Commission proposed a $1,500 fine against IGLESIA SINAI PENTECOSTES, INC. for a late license renewal application for low power FM WLDC-LP, GOSHEN, IN.