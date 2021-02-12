Justin Timberlake

Following the recent release of the documentary FRAMING BRITNEY SPEARS, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE has apologized to the singer as well as JANET JACKSON for his role in the backlash on their careers after his break up with BRITNEY, and JANET's wardrobe malfunction during the halftime performance at the 2004 SUPER BOWL.

In a statement released on social media, TIMBERLAKE said, “I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.

"I specifically want to apologize to BRITNEY SPEARS and JANET JACKSON both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It’s designed this way. As a man in a privileged position, I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life, but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again.”

He went on to add, “I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is a first step and doesn’t absolve the past. I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports.”

There's been no official comment from the SPEARS camp so far.

« see more Net News