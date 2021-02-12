Free Version

Former ENTERCOM Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES "KEVIN AND BEAN" co-host GENE "BEAN" BAXTER and sidekick ALLIE MAC KAY's transatlantic podcast "A CUP OF TEA AND A CHAT," available to PATREON subscribers, is partnering with ART19 for advertising sales on a free, weekly "best of" version of the show for ART19's MISFIT TOYS comedy podcast network.

“These are dark times, so we figured it was time to make the show available to everyone who needs a little light in their day,” said MAC KAY. “ART19 is putting together an all-star team of comedians, and we’re excited to join this band of MISFIT TOYS.”



“We are thrilled to partner with these radio royals to make A CUP OF TEA available to everyone,” said ART19 President of Partnerships RODDY SWEARNGIN. “These two have been doing live reads for decades, and we can’t wait to connect them with all the advertisers that are chomping at the bit for some of that famous radio charm.”

« see more Net News