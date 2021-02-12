Walton (Photo: WVXU)

CINCINNATI PUBLIC RADIO has named former crosstown ABC affiliate WCPO-TV and NBC affiliate WLWT-TV reporter/anchor JENELL WALTON as VP/Content, effective MARCH 1st, according to a report by JOHN KIESEWETTER at CPR's WVXU.

WALTON, who replaces the exiting CHRIS PHELPS. has been working as External Affairs Specialist at CINCINNATI METRO, VP/Marketing, Communications & Key Initiatives at the URBAN LEAGUE OF GREATER SOUTHWESTERN OHIO, and VP/Communications & Strategic Development at the CINCINNATI USA CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU since leaving TV. She has also worked at NBC affiliate WDTN-TV/DAYTON. She will oversee programming on Classical WGUC and non-news programming on News-Talk WVXU.

