Combs is double platinum

The RIAA certified just one Country album and 10 singles in JANUARY. LUKE COMBS’ “What You See Is What You Get” was the sole certification in the album field, earning double Platinum credentials. DAN + SHAY earned certs for two of their singles last month, with “Speechless” certified five times Platinum (signifying five million in sales), and current single “I Should Probably Go To Bed” certified Gold (for sales of a half million units).

Topping the singles category on the Country side was LIL NAS X’s “Old Town Road (feat. BILLY RAY CYRUS)” which was certified 14X Platinum. GABBY BARRETT’s “I Hope” was certified 4X Platinum. BRELAND’s “My Truck” and LANCO’s “Born To Love You” also earned Platinum certs.

New gold single certifications went to RASCAL FLATTS’ “Back To Life,” BRETT YOUNG’s “Lady,” LADY A’s “Champagne Night” and KELSEA BALLERINI’s “Hole In The Bottle.”

See the complete list of JANUARY (and early FEBRUARY) certifications here.

