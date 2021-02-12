Community Support

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Triple A WRSI (THE RIVER)/NORTHAMPTON, MA PD MONTE BELMONTE is planning on doing a BED-IN on MARCH 3rd-4to to raise money for CANCER CONNECTION. BELMONTE is asking listeners to virtually join him.

The live-broadcast event helps to allow CANCER CONNECTION to offer free support and nonmedical services for people facing cancer and their families and caregivers.

The station’s website said, “Set a goal, raise some money for CANCER CONNECTION and cozy up in your bed, or a tent in your back yard if you’re into that. We’ll use the miracle of technology to bed-in together, virtually on the air and on the RIVER’s Facebook page!

