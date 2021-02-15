Richard Rowe

Veteran music publisher RICHARD ROWE is leaving ROUND HILL MUSIC, a report confirmed by the MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE.

ROWE is apparently headed for a significant new job within the music industry.

The U.K. exec co-founded ROUND HILL MUSIC IN 2010 with company CEO JOSH GRUSS and President NEIL GILLIS.

ROWE has acted as Vice-Chairman of the company. Prior to that, he was a founding partner at R2M MUSIC and the NORTH AMERICAN publishing company CROSSTOWN MUSIC (KINGSTREET MUSIC).

ROWE also had a long stint with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING, serving as President from 1991 to 1993,

For the 12 years afterwards, he was President at SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING, playing a crucial role in the deal that merged MICHAEL JACKSON’s ATV catalog into the company. Now, 25 years later, SONY/ATV has just rebranded itself SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING.

JOSH GRUSS told MBW, “RICHARD ROWE was the third person to join ROUND HILL during its infancy back in 2010 and his contribution over 10 years was very important to the firm. We will miss him and wish him the best of luck on his future endeavors.”

ROWE began his career at CBS RECORDS in 1978, before becoming Director Of Business Affairs for SONY (CBS) RECORDS UK from 1982 to 1991.

