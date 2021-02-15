Pledges $25K In Grants

SUN RADIO FOUNDATION has launched its RECHARGE program in support of CENTRAL TEXAS restaurant and bar workers whose careers were impacted by COVID-19. Applications open FEBRUARY 8th. Last year, the initiative supported hundreds of local musicians by defraying the costs of their electricity bills with grants up to $200. This program will offer the same support to hospitality workers while funds last, including waiters and waitresses, bartenders and bar backs, hostesses, bussers and line cooks.



SUN RADIO FOUNDATION Executive Director DARYL O'NEAL said, “The SUN RADIO staff, volunteers and board members have a symbiotic relationship with restaurant and bar workers who, not unlike the music we play, provide enjoyment through food and communication. No employment segment of our population has been hurt worse by COVID 19, so as long as we can, we will help.”



The SUN RADIO RECHARGE program started in MAY, 2020. amidst the COVID-19 pandemic as an effort to give back to local musicians who have contributed so much to the fabric of our community.

