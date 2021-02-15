Casey Kasem (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock)

The late, great CASEY KASEM's 12,000+ sq. foot home on 2.5 acres in the HOLMBY HILLS section of LOS ANGELES, part of the “Platinum Triangle” -- an exclusive area that's home to the PLAYBOY MANSION and THE MANOR, the enormous former home of fame TV producer AARON SPELLING -- is on the market for a cool $37.9 million.

The ginormous home is an eight-bedroom Classical Revival-style mansion, and has a heart-shaped pool, tennis pavilion and a guest wing according to an article in the WALL STREET JOURNAL.

The KASEM estate was built in the 1950s and "has a classic old HOLLYWOOD aesthetic with grand entertaining spaces, gilded chandeliers, wood-panelings, coffered ceilings and elaborate window treatments. The house has a formal dining room, a library, a large family room and a separate guest wing, according to the listing information. The property sits behind gates and up a long driveway, surrounded by sprawling lawns and hedges."

KASEM died in 2014 at age 82, and was famous for his decades as host of the “AMERICAN TOP 40 COUNTDOWN” as well as being the voice of SHAGGY on the “SCOOBY-DOO” TV series.

« see more Net News