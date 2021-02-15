Hester

T-BOB HEBERT's new co-host for the morning show "OFF THE BENCH" based at GUARANTY MEDIA Sports KNXX (104.5 ESPN)/BATON ROUGE is midday co-host and former LSU, SAN DIEGO CHARGERS, and DENVER BRONCOS running back JACOB HESTER, who will move into the slot left vacant when JORDY CULOTTA was let go last month (NET NEWS 1/19), effective FEBRUARY 19th. The first two hours of the show will be simulcast on cable's COX SPORTS TELEVISION; the show also airs on COASTAL BROADCASTING Sports KLRZ (ESPN 100.3)/NEW ORLEANS and CENLA BROADCASTING Sports KDBS-A-K234CY (ESPN 94.7)/ALEXANDRIA, LA.

HESTER said, “I’m super excited to join T-BOB and his larger-than-life personality every morning! He shows up every morning highly prepared with his energy tank full. We’ve shared a National Championship on the field, now we take aim at being the best morning radio show out there.”

HEBERT added, “JACOB HESTER is a legend, if you love LSU, you love JACOB. I am beyond excited to have the opportunity to work with him every morning, this is going to be fun.”

