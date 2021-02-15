Waterloo Revival (Photo: Robbie Norris)

The members of SHOW DOG NASHVILLE duo WATERLOO REVIVAL have ended their partnership. The duo’s GEORGE BIRGE and CODY COOPER revealed the news on INSTAGRAM over the weekend (2/13), calling their run together “an unbelievable ride.”

Their post continued, “We started this as a couple of kids who shared the same passion for music and the same crazy dream to chase it. We achieved goals so far beyond anything we could have ever imagined and met thousands of incredible friends along the way. It is bittersweet for us to tell you that this journey and chapter is coming to an end. We will always be brothers and we will always cherish our experiences together and the memories we made along the way. We cannot thank everyone of you enough for supporting us.”

The duo was originally signed to BIG MACHINE RECORDS, and charted its first two singles for that label in 2015 before signing with SHOW DOG the following year (NET NEWS 6/1/16).

SHOW DOG’S roster includes TOBY KEITH, CLAY WALKER and KRYSTAL KEITH.

