Dr. Jerry Boulding

It's week three of BLACK HISTORY MONTH & ALL ACCESS Urban/R&B Editor SAM WEAVER continues the annual tribute to our late colleague and friend, “THE DOCTOR,” JERRY BOULDING.

WEAVER said, "Every year JERRY looked forward to BLACK HISTORY MONTH and writing about the past, present, and the future of the culture. He believed that leadership is an acquired skill and that getting a historical perspective was an important part of the process."

This is Part 3 of his 2010 BLACK HISTORY MONTH series. Click here.

« see more Net News