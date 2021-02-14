-
Condolences To Nicki Minaj On Loss Of Her Father, Robert Maraj In A Hit And Run
ALL ACCESS sends out our deepset condolences to superstar rapper NICKI MINAJ on the death of her father, ROBERT MARAJ. He died on SATURDAY (2/13) of injuries sustained in a hit and run accident, according to the NEW YORK TIMES.
NASSAU COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT said in a statement that "MARAJ was walking in the roadway near the intersection of Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue in MINEOLA, NY, at around 6:15p on FRIDAY (2/12) when he was struck by a northbound vehicle that left the scene."
The NASSAU COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT HOMICIDE SQUAD is investigating the death.