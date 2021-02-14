Nicki Minaj (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock)

ALL ACCESS sends out our deepset condolences to superstar rapper NICKI MINAJ on the death of her father, ROBERT MARAJ. He died on SATURDAY (2/13) of injuries sustained in a hit and run accident, according to the NEW YORK TIMES.

NASSAU COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT said in a statement that "MARAJ was walking in the roadway near the intersection of Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue in MINEOLA, NY, at around 6:15p on FRIDAY (2/12) when he was struck by a northbound vehicle that left the scene."

The NASSAU COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT HOMICIDE SQUAD is investigating the death.

