Five prominent entertainment, podcasting, and advertising industry figures are launching a new podcast production company focusing on the U.S. Latino market. PITAYA ENTERTAINMENT is headed by former UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP Pres./COO ZACH HOROWITZ as Managing Partner; former FONOVISA RECORDS head and current CAMPANARIO ENTERTAINMENT EVP GUILLERMO SANTISO; former SLATE/MEGAPHONE executive ANDY BOWERS; CAMPANARIO ENTERTAINMENT VP/Spanish Development and Integrated Marketing DIANA MEJIA-JONES; and former UNIVISION executive JORDI OLIVERES, who is serving as GM.

The company has already released the debut episodes of its first five weekly podcasts, the parenting podcast ¡AY, MAMÁ! with actress GISELLE BLONDET and her daughter GABRIELLA PABON; JOSE EDUARDO DERBEZ's "EL PEDCAST" comedy interview series; the self-improvement show "ENTRE HERMANAS" with actress/TV host ALEJANDRA ESPINOZA and her sister, life coach DAMARIS JIMENEZ; TV personality ANA PATRICIA GAMEZ's "ANA PATRICIA SIN FILTRO"; and the English-language show "HYPHENATED," hosted by JOANNA HAUSMANN and JENNY LORENZO. In addition, TV host JOMARI GOYSO will host "SIN RODEO," a podcast about the entertainment industry.

HOROWITZ said, "While podcasts are exploding in popularity in the U.S., the Latino podcast audience is underserved and underdeveloped, and Latino voices are seriously underrepresented in podcasting. PITAYA ENTERTAINMENT aims to change that."

MEJIA-JONES said, "Latinos want programming that speaks to their interests and authentically connects in-culture. Our podcasts give them just that -- culturally relevant and popular hosts whose passionate fans will now be able to engage with them weekly through our shows."

SANTISO said, "As a team, the principals of PITAYA ENTERTAINMENT bring extraordinary insights into the Latin culture, unparalleled business and entrepreneurial skills, and a deep network of contacts in podcasting, entertainment, and advertising."

BOWERS said, "The Latino podcast audience is a sleeping giant. The only things keeping it from awakening are a shortage of high-quality shows aimed at these listeners and a robust effort to raise awareness of the medium. PITAYA ENTERTAINMENT intends to be a leader in both areas."

And OLIVERES said, "U.S. Latinos represent over 18% of the U.S. population, with 1.7 trillion dollars in purchasing power. They are driving culture, entertainment, and commerce. Our podcasts will offer Latinos high-quality programs and provide marketers with fantastic opportunities to reach this important consumer group."

