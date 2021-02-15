License Cancellation

Failure to respond to an objection to its license renewal has resulted in the revocation of an OHIO low power FM's license.

The FCC has cancelled the license of THE MARION EDUCATION EXCHANGE for WWGH-LP/MARION, OH after the station failed to respond to allegations in an informal objection filed by SPENCER PHELPS and a Letter of Inquiry from the Commission related to the objection. The licensee was given a deadline of JANUARY 7th to respond and failed to do so.

