Former SIRIUSXM VP/Pop KID KELLY has appointed “The Amazing” LAUREN FIREBALL to the newly created position of OM of his syndicated programming, including the newly launched (Top 40) HOT-HITS, (Hit AC) POP-HITS dayparts, Classic Hits and Adult Contemporary KID KELLY DAILY dayparts, and BACKTRAX '80s and '90s shows.

Said KELLY, “LAUREN first caught my attention years ago blazing thru the halls while juggling multiple projects and leaving a fire trail of positive energy in her wake! She’s a Radio Super Hero that completely understands how to create and execute entertaining engaging content with a complete understanding of all the behind the curtain science. I’m so happy that Lauren is here to prop me up and I hope to keep up with her!”

Said FIREBALL, "I can't thank KID enough for this amazing opportunity. I'm so happy to be joining the team and look forward to taking everything KID KELLY to NEW heights!"

