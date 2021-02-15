Marisa Lauro-Norris

MARISA LAURO-NORRIS – a fifteen-year veteran of DEF JAM RECORDINGS/UMG has been promoted to SVP/International Marketing, it was announced today by Interim CEO JEFF HARLESTON.

“MARISA is an experienced, thoughtful, valued member of our executive team, known and respected for her passionate stewardship of DEF JAM’s brand and artists for the rest of the world over the past decade and a half,” said HARLESTON. “With her unique perspective on artist development, and the strength of her long-built relationships within UMG’s powerful international network, MARISA brings unparalleled savvy and leadership to her important role. On behalf of the entire Def Jam family, I’m extremely proud of, and impressed by, MARISA’s growth as an executive.”



“I’ve spent my entire career in music at UMG, working every¬day with the most talented artists and executives in the world,” said LAURO-NORRIS. “It was always a dream of mine to work at DEF JAM, the most iconic hip-hop label & brand in the industry. I’d like to thank JEFF HARLESTON for his unmatched leadership and support. The most exciting part of this job is that the way we consume and market music around the world is constantly evolving. I look forward to continuing to find new ways to develop, grow and deliver for our DEF JAM artists globally."

« see more Net News