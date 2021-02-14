Catsimatidis

The NEW YORK POST is reporting that RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK owner and afternoon co-host JOHN CATSIMATIDIS is once again preparing to run for Mayor of NEW YORK CITY. CATSIMATIDIS lost the Republican mayoral primary in 2013 but plans to run again for the Republican and Liberal Party nominations, and has in the past said that he would spend $100 million of his own money on a mayoral primary race.

If CATSIMATIDIS, the owner of the GRISTEDES supermarket chain and UNITED REFINERY as well as WABC, runs, he may end up facing, among several other candidates, one of his own WABC hosts, CURTIS SLIWA, in the primary election.

