Musicians On Call

Nonprofit organization MUSICIANS ON CALL spread some extra love and thanks to frontline hospital workers in honor of VALENTINE'S DAY YESTERDAY (2/14) via their frontline VALENTINE's initiative. The organization worked with several Country and Pop artists to record video dedications for hospital workers working tirelessly through the pandemic.

Participating artists included ADAM HAMBRICK, ANDREW JANNAKOS, CATIE OFFERMAN, JAMIE O’NEAL, JILLIAN JACQUELINE, JON PARDI, LACI KAYE BOOTH, LEIGH NASH, MITCHELL TENPENNY, TYLER BOOTH, JAMESON RODGERS, DREW GREEN, JADEN HAMILTON, JOEY HENDRICKS, CHRIS BANDI and others. In addition to the video dedication message, TOWNES and JACQUELINE also performed virtually for hospital workers at CHILDREN's HEALTH in DALLAS and ALIVE HOSPITAL in NASHVILLE via MUSICIANS ON CALL's virtual bedside performance program.

“All year long MUSICIANS ON CALL is proud to show how grateful we are for the sacrifices of our hardworking caregivers by sharing the joys of live music," said MUSICIANS ON CALL President/CEO PETE GRIFFIN. "The care they show their communities every day is inspiring, and for that reason we wanted to make sure they felt extra special this VALENTINE’S DAY. Thanks to the support of these talented artists and committed brand partners, we can lift them up and brighten their day.”

« see more Net News