Ballerini (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock)

Congratulations to BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT's KELSEA BALLERINI, who hit #1 on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with her current hit, "Hole In The Bottle."

Kudos to BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT SVP/Promotion MIKE WILSON, Senior Dir./National Promotion BILL MACKY, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion JANE O'MALIA, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion THERESA FORD, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion DAVE DAME, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion JOE CARROLL, and Coord./Promotion BAILEY WHITE.

