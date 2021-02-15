Harvey

BMG has signed singer-songwriter JORDAN HARVEY to a record deal. HARVEY was previously a member of BMG imprint STONEY CREEK RECORDS' six-man group, KING CALAWAY, but departed the Country band in JULY 2020 to pursue a solo career (NET NEWS 7/20/20). He is already signed to BMG as a songwriter, but now joins the roster as a solo artist.

“We’ve known JORDAN for years and there has always been a special magic about him that lights up a room,” said BMG NASHVILLE Pres. JON LOBA. “We’re excited to see his creativity flourish and where his talent leads him.”



“I couldn’t ask for a better birthday present," said HARVEY, a native of SCOTLAND. "Since day one the people at BMG have become family and I can’t imagine entering this next chapter with any other team. I am so grateful for their relentless support, and especially LOBA for believing in me.”

