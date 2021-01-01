Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for FEBRUARY 8-14 showed downloads down 3% from the previous week and up 4% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from FEBRUARY 10, 2020 to FEBRUARY 14, 2021 was -5% for Arts, -10% for Business, +27% for Comedy, -27% for Education, -7% for History, +17% for News, +12% for Science, -13% for Society & Culture, -8% for Sports, and +3% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was -3% for Arts, -9% for Business, +2% for Comedy, -10% for Education, -15% for History, -5% for News, +4% for Science, -5% for Society & Culture, +2% for Sports, and +1% for True Crime.

