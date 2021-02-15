March 1st Debut

Comedian GEORGE LOPEZ is debuting his new weekly podcast on MARCH 1st.

"OMG HI," co-hosted by comic BRYAN KELLEN, will be part of ALL THINGS COMEDY's network; LOPEZ is soliciting phone calls from fans that he will answer on the show, which is described as featuring "surprise celebrity guests, listener call-ins, stories of GEORGE's haunted house, hot takes, and more."

