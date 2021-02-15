New Format

M&M BROADCASTERS Country KBHT-HD2-K267AI (THE HIGHWAY 101.3)/WACO, TX has flipped to Classic Hits as HITS 101.3.

The station, which flipped TODAY (2/15), calls itself "WACO's Good Times and Great Classics, with music from the '70s, with a little '60s and '80s mixed in." It had been a Country station since AUGUST 2017 after its previous Adult Hits format moved to KBHT's primary channel as 104.9 BOB FM.

