WQQQ Simulcast Ends

SACRED HEART UNIVERSITY noncommercial News-Talk-Classical WSHU/FAIRFIELD-STAMFORD-NORWALK, CT has shut down its simulcast on RIDGEFIELD BROADCASTING CORP.'s WQQQ/SHARON, CT, covering northwestern CONNECTICUT, southwestern MASSACHUSETTS, and DUTCHESS and PUTNAM COUNTIES, NY.

WQQQ had been operated by SHU under a programming agreement since 2011; the school decided not to continue the agreement and pulled the plug on the simulcast on JANUARY 31st, citing a "difficult" fiscal year and the impact of the pandemic on fundraising.

