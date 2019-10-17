King (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

LARRY KING's most recent will was a simple hand-written note leaving his estate to be equally divided among five of his children, reports TMZ.

The will obtained by TMZ reads, "This is my Last Will and Testament. It should replace all previous writings. In the event of my death any day after the above date (10/17/19) I want 100% of my funds to be divided equally among my children ANDY, CHAIA, LARRY JR CHANCE & CANNON," Since that date, ANDY and CHAIA died in JULY and AUGUST 2020, respectively.

TMZ adds that KING's estate is estimated at about $2 million in the documents, not counting any additional separate trusts.

