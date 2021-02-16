AUSTRALIA's hip hop artist MASKED WOLF (real name Harry Michael) is embarking on new partnership with TEAMWRK RECORDS and ADA/WARNER MUSIC AUSTRALIA. This is an extension to his recent deal with ELEKTRA MUSIC for areas outside AUSTRALASIA. The story appeared today in MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE.

The rapper is currently riding high on the success of his single, "Astronaut In The Ocean," which has over 100 million global streams across all services since its release in 2019. The song is Top 10 on the AUSTRALIAN SPOTIFY VIRAL CHART and breaking now in the U.S. with airplay at Rhythm and Top 40 radio.

TEAMWRK RECORDS Head Of Streaming ANTHONY STAUN noted, "This has been an incredible moment for not only AUSTRALIAN hip-hop but also locally grown artists in general. We have seen unprecedented growth and numbers overseas and we are excited to partner with a local major that will help mark MW’s home country with the same success."

WARNER MUSIC AUSTRALIA President DAN ROSEN added, "I am thrilled to welcome MASKED WOLF to the ADA/WARNER AUSTRALIA family and to partner with TEAMWRK RECORDS. It is incredible to see the impact that MASKED WOLF is already having around the world, and we cannot wait to work together to build his success here in his home country."

« see more Net News