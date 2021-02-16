The Weeknd (Photo: Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com)

THE WEEKND, who turns 31 today, will see his dynamic SUPER BOWL LV halftime performance turned into a PEPSI-produced 90-minute documentary, "The Show," to air on SHOWTIME later this year.

The film, to be directed by NADIA HALLGREN, will go behind the scenes of the spectacular 13-minute performance.

Said PEPSI VP Marketing TODD KAPLAN, "With our new documentary coming to SHOWTIME, we are taking fans on the emotional and thrilling journey of what it takes to make the biggest show of the year – with the added complexity of doing so amidst a global pandemic,"

The documentary will show the months of planning that went into the show, which was seen by an audience of nearly 100 million.

HALLGREN, who was also the director of MICHELLE OBAMA's NETFLIX documentary, "Becoming," added, “This historic year with JESSE COLLINS as the first BLACK EP of the HALFTIME SHOW brought an opportunity to tell a new story. We get a window into the process of a diverse team of executives and creatives working at the highest level, in front of and behind the camera. It’s fun to see these masters at work while they also uplift others. I hope this can inspire people to pursue big dreams.”

