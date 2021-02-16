Wallen (Photo: John Shearer)

There has been an avalanche of media attention focused on Country singer MORGAN WALLEN since he was caught on camera using a racial slur outside his home, resulting in broadcast groups iHEARTMEDIA, CUMULUS MEDIA, ENTERCOM, COX MEDIA GROUP, HUBBARD BROADCASTING, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP, ALPHA MEDIA and others removing his music from airplay (NET NEWS 2/3). Despite all the headlines, however, a new study has surprisingly found that the majority of Country radio listeners are unaware of the airplay embargo, which also extended to television network CMT. Moreover, the study by radio consulting firm P1 MEDIA GROUP found that radio listeners were divided on the ban.

In the study, conducted online on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10th, one week after the large-scale airplay injunction began, 100% of those polled were familiar with WALLEN, but only 18% said they were aware his music had been removed from the airwaves. The survey sampled 200 18-54-year-old Country radio listeners in PPM markets.

Those sampled were also split in their opinions about the airplay interdiction, with 26% of the total sample saying that Country radio should “discontinue the ban of MORGAN WALLEN’s music immediately” and 16% saying it should “continue indefinitely.”

Among the study’s other key findings:

• Those in the 18-24 demo are more aware of WALLEN’s comments and subsequent negative publicity than 25-54s.

• 18-24s find WALLEN and his music less appealing than older Country listeners, which is likely driven by the higher awareness of his controversial outburst among 18-24s.

• 18-24s are much more likely to say their opinion of him has changed for “the worse” over the past few months

• 18-24s are as likely as other age groups to say the banning of his music is “too severe” of a punishment.

The sample does agree on the course of action WALLEN should take: 66% say, “He should make a public apology, take steps to understand how his words were hurtful and change his behavior.” That apology came on FEBRUARY 10th, the same day the survey was conducted, but likely before it had been widely viewed (NET NEWS 2/11).

“It’s remarkable how few Country radio listeners were aware of MORGAN WALLEN’s music being removed from Country radio one full week after the ban began, signifying Country radio has not communicated its position on MORGAN WALLEN with its listeners,” said P1 MEDIA GROUP co-Founder and Partner KEN BENSON. “The sample overwhelmingly agreed on the course of action MORGAN WALLEN should take, but what role can radio actively play in leading the national conversation on racism?”

The full survey results are available here.

