Loesch

RADIO AMERICA's "THE DANA SHOW" with DANA LOESCH has added several new affiliates.

Stations adding the weekday talk show include TIGER COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WQSI (FM TALK 93.9)/AUBURN, AL-COLUMBUS, GA; ENTERCOM News-Talk WSKY/GAINESVILLE, FL; CUMBERLAND BROADCASTING CORP. News-Talk WCBC-A-W276DO/CUMBERLAND, MD; VERNON R. BALDWIN News-Talk-Sports WMOH-A/HAMILTON-CINCINNATI, OH; SECOND AMENDMENT FOUNDATION Business Talk KSBN-A/SPOKANE; and GRACE BROADCASTING SERVICES News-Talk WTJS/JACKSON, TN.

