Invests In Rotana Music

WARNER MUSIC GROUP has made an investment in the ARAB world’s leading independent record label, ROTANA MUSIC, part of ROTANA GROUP. The deal will expand WMG’s presence in the MIDDLE EAST and NORTH AFRICAN (MENA) region.

At the same time, it was announced that ADA WORLDWIDE, WMG’s label services division, will distribute ROTANA releases globally outside of MENA and via YOUTUBE for the entire world.

