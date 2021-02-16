Goulet (Photo: Twitter @JonGoulet)

FOX SPORTS RADIO and FS1 "THE HERD WITH COLIN COWHERD" Exec. Producer JON GOULET has joined sports betting radio and video network VSiN as its first PD. GOULET, a former Exec. Producer at ENTERCOM Sports KGMZ (95.7 THE GAME)/SAN FRANCISCO, will report to COO BILL ADEE.

“JON is one of the most respected names in radio and we’re thrilled to benefit from his industry experience and relationships as we continue to grow our audio capabilities,” said VSiN Founder/CEO BRIAN MUSBURGER. “As the leader in the sports betting audio space, adding JON will allow us to strengthen our podcast network and both improve and expand our offerings for broadcast radio.”

"Being a part of VSIN is an exciting opportunity,” said GOULET, son of CONNISSEUR MEDIA Classic Rock WDRC-F (102.9 THE WHALE)/HARTFORD morning host MICHAEL PICOZZI. “VSIN provides the highest quality sports gambling content that is not only entertaining but informative on a deeper level than anything I've heard."

