Specials

SIRIUSXM's comedy channels will be airing 19 hour-long specials comprised of material from the 1980s-1990s syndicated standup comedy television show "AN EVENING AT THE IMPROV."

The specials, including standup from JERRY SEINFELD, CHRIS ROCK, ELLEN DEGENERES, RAY ROMANO, ROSIE O'DONNELL, and TIM ALLEN, will include rare and previously unreleased segments. Five SIRIUSXM channels -- COMEDY GREATS, LAUGH USA, KEVIN HART'S LAUGH OUT LOUD RADIO, JEFF & LARRY'S COMEDY ROUND-UP, and RAW DOG COMEDY -- will air the specials, starting TODAY at 11a (ET) on COMEDY GREATS.

