Singer/songwriter WYATT McCUBBIN has signed a joint publishing deal with NASHVILLE-based TAPE ROOM MUSIC and 50 EGG MUSIC, marking the the first joint venture for the companies. Since moving to NASHVILLE, the KENTUCKY native has had cuts from TRACY LAWRENCE, BRENT COBB, JOHN SCHNEIDER, JOSH WARD, JAKE WORTHINGTON, DREW PARKER and more.

“I've been a fan of WYATT's for a long time, and I am glad to finally have him in the TAPE ROOM family," said TAPE ROOM MUSIC GM BLAIN RHODES. "He is one of the best young songwriters in town and can flat out sing!”



“WYATT is the real deal--incredible singer, songwriter, and human being," said 50 EGG MUSIC Pres. TALI CANTERBURY. "We are so excited for the world to hear his music and for this collaboration with TAPE ROOM MUSIC."

“Working with this team is such a full circle moment because I’ve known several members of the team for years now," said McCUBBIN. "They’ve seen me grow over that amount of time as an artist and a writer and have always encouraged me to be me. It’s inspiring to get to work with such a talented group of people who truly get who I am and believe in what I do.”

